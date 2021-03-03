Nassau County teachers reach an agreement for raises

Both negotiating teams are working together to prepare for a new ratification vote that is expected to take place next week.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau Teachers’ Association and the Nassau County School Board have reached a tentative agreement for teacher salary increases.

The agreement was reached during a meeting Monday night.

The agreement includes funding from the controversial Teacher Salary Increase Allocation (TSIA) Law and additional money the School Board will contribute to salary increases for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the Florida Education Association, the negotiations team repeatedly raised concerns over the disparate compensation and treatment of veteran teachers.

To reach the new tentative agreement the School Board agreed to the NTA salary proposal that would meet the requirements of the law and give equitable raises to veterans, which will cost about $650,000.