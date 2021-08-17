Watch Live: Nassau County school board meets to discuss mask requirement, opt-out proposal

The proposal would be similar to Duval Counties guidelines which requires masks but allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County school board is meeting to discuss a proposal that would require students to wear masks unless their parents opt them out.

The proposal is similar to the rules set up by Duval County Public Schools, which requires parents to fill out an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted from wearing masks at school.

If they are not opted out, all students must wear masks while indoors during the school day.

The proposal is meant to be temporary, but it is unclear how long the policy will remain in effect.

Many school districts in the state have made mask policies that stop short of a full mandate so as to not go against the executive order banning mandates signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.