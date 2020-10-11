Name, mascot for new St. Johns County high school to be announced Tuesday

On Tuesday, the debate over the official name and mascot for High School 'HHH' will finally end.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ancient City High School, Nine Mile High School or even Tocoi High School. These are just some of the names being considered for the new high school being built in St. Johns County.

On Tuesday however, the debate over the official name and mascot for High School 'HHH' will finally end.

At a topping off ceremony at 1 p.m., district officials will announce the school’s name and mascot, chosen from a list of frontrunners that were narrowed down by a parent survey.

Mascot Top Selections

Bulls

Cyclones

Hornets

Hurricanes

Longhorns

Moccasins

Razorbacks

Tiger

Toros

Vikings

Vipers

School Name Top Selections

Ancient City High School

Nine Mile High School

North River High School

River Valley High School

Tocoi High School

Tolomato High School

The school’s colors have already been decided: burnt orange, gunmetal gray and black.