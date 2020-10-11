Name, mascot for new St. Johns County high school to be announced Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ancient City High School, Nine Mile High School or even Tocoi High School. These are just some of the names being considered for the new high school being built in St. Johns County.
On Tuesday however, the debate over the official name and mascot for High School 'HHH' will finally end.
At a topping off ceremony at 1 p.m., district officials will announce the school’s name and mascot, chosen from a list of frontrunners that were narrowed down by a parent survey.
Mascot Top Selections
- Bulls
- Cyclones
- Hornets
- Hurricanes
- Longhorns
- Moccasins
- Razorbacks
- Tiger
- Toros
- Vikings
- Vipers
School Name Top Selections
- Ancient City High School
- Nine Mile High School
- North River High School
- River Valley High School
- Tocoi High School
- Tolomato High School
The school’s colors have already been decided: burnt orange, gunmetal gray and black.
The high school is located near the intersection of International Golf Parkway north of State Road 16.