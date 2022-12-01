Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour

The district's website reports that bus 145 routes had delays of 30 minutes or more for school drop-off. Several had 90-minute delays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school.

It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You can track if your bus is running late at this website.

At least four routes have reported being up to 90 minutes late for school drop off, according to the district's bus delay tracker, and 26 routes had delays of over an hour.

While some delays are to be expected on the first day of school, bus driver shortages and staffing issues are likely a contributing factor.

Superintendent Diana Green is expected to address these issues at a back-to-school press conference Monday evening.

Student Transportation of America continues to recruit bus drivers and even offers a $3,000 sign-on bonus, $16 per hour wages and paid training for candidates to earn their CDL license.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver in Duval County here is information on how to sign up: