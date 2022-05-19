Mrs. Dunbar is Principal at Sadie T. Tillis Elementary, but sometimes she steps into the classroom to teach!

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mrs. Helen Dunbar was nominated for Teacher of the Week, but she doesn't serve as a teacher on a daily basis. She's the principal at Sadie Tillis Elementary School.

Mrs. Dunbar says she was shocked to learn of her nomination. She does her job because it's her commitment.

"What I do, I don’t do it outwardly… I do it because it is what I’m called to do. I do it because this is what I’ve committed myself to doing. I’m honored and I’m elated," said Mrs. Dunbar.

First Coast News spoke with a teacher at the school, Mr. Faron Miles. Mr. Miles says he wasn't surprised his principal was nominated.

"I don’t know where I would be without her leadership.. even when we had Earth Day last month, she came and got down with the class and helped us. Not only is she a great principal.. but she leads which I love, by example," he said.

Mrs. Dunbar says she makes lesson plans on the weekend because she wants to see all of her students succeed.