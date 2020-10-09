More students in school: DCPS hybrid model phase-out begins Monday

Sixth graders will be the first back to full-time brick-and-mortar learning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More students are about to be in Duval County Public Schools as the school system begins phasing out its hybrid learning model.

Sixth graders will be the first back to full-time brick-and-mortar learning starting Monday. The following week, seventh and eighth graders will be back. High schoolers return Sept. 28.

Virtual learning still exists. It is the only option for elementary students besides being in the classroom. They did not have the choice of the hybrid model.

It was always the plan to phase out the hybrid model but the district was considering extending the deadline; however, they needed the green light from the state to do that. It's unclear if the deadline was not extended because of the state.

Students will head back as the district sees a slight rise in COVID-19 cases. More than 30 people in the school district, students and staff, have tested positive. Most of the schools with positive cases are elementary schools.

Close to 90,000 students returned to brick-and-mortar schools at the start of the year, but now the middle and high schools will have more students.