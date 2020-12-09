Duval mom upset son can't access online learning; says classes haven't started yet

Desiree Stepp's son is enrolled in Duval Virtual Instructional Academy but she says he can't login to get his coursework.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Headaches over some online hiccups have been happening for Desiree Stepp and her son who is enrolled in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

"I, for the life of me, can't understand why this is not working," Stepp told First Coast News.

She's gone online to check the status of his classes but says he hasn't been able to access his coursework. She hasn't been greeted by a teacher, either.

"I can see all of his classes, his teachers and everything that is in there. But, when I go into their online learning platform, Edgenuity, it says he's not enrolled in any classes."

Stepp feels her son may be falling behind, but the district is ensuring children won't be penalized for absences.

DCPS sent a letter to parents, explaining, "There will be ample time to complete the entire course(s) by the end of the fall semester."

The district also said there's been an increase of about 1,400 kids in the program compared to last year. Stepp says she's been told to be patient.