'We wanted a consistent education:' First Coast mom explains decision behind keeping her kids learning virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As some of our First Coast schools head back to class, parents are weighing in about why they chose virtual learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen Kahai’s home is looking more like a campus these days. Her three kids are set to take lessons virtually.

“Everyone’s family is different, there is no one size fits all prescription for this,” Kahai said.

The family's decision to keep their two elementary and one middle schooler at home took time and input from others in her circle.

“We wanted a consistent education for all of our children," Kahai explained, "We don't have to worry about what might happen in seven days, seven weeks.”

Kahai has a background in teaching, but she expects to play more of the principal role as her kids take lessons through Florida Virtual.

“Is this what you’ve dreamed of and your ideal situation? Absolutely not, but I know with proper support and encouragement and just everyone working together sharing ideas, we’ll all be successful,” Kahai said.

Her family is not going through it alone. In fact, Kahai connected with neighbors and plans for socially distant picnics and recess once a week to round-out the education.

“Kids can at least socialize and get that component of their education which we know is so important,” she said.