DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A video filmed on April 16 shows two girls fighting in a hallway of Southeast Dekalb High School.

While the video shows one girl, wearing a blue jacket, grabbing the shirt of a girl in purple and punching her, the video doesn't show what happened before or after the two-minute fight.

And it's apparently what happened afterward that has Jimeka Frazier upset. She claimed later in the day that the mom and older sister of the girl in blue came to the school and helped her jump Frazier's twin daughters.

Frazier explained one of her daughters got into a fight with a girl on campus. The fight was filmed by another student. Frazier then claims her second daughter got into a fight with the same girl later in the day.

Those two fights aren't the reason she called 11Alive but rather because of what happened later.

"It was three fights in on day," said Frazier.

She said the girl in blue called her own mother and 19-year-old sister to the school and together they helped jumped her daughters.

“My girls walked off and the janitor told them to go into the bathroom because one of my twins felt nauseous. So, they went into the restroom. After they went into the restroom they were followed in," Frazier explained. "Two adults on campus fighting my daughters with her daughter and the cousin, so my children are fighting off four people.”

Frazier said her daughters and the other girl were suspended but nothing happened to the two adults on campus. She said campus police told her there’s no proof the adults were ever there. But Frazier claimed there’s plenty of evidence – including eyewitness accounts from two other students and a janitor.

“They even described her down to the clothing she had on that day," she said.

Frazier also claimed the mom of the girl who allegedly attacked her daughters even called her.

“'I’m not trying to go to jail for this, can we talk about this?'" she said remembering the conversation. "And 'No, we can't talk about this, it's too late'."

At the end of it all, Frazier is most upset that two adults could walk on campus and help in a fight among children.

"My issue today is that’s a safety hazard, you allow two adults to come in and fight my children and nothing has been done," she said. "What if they had been hurt far more than some bruises and then it would have been OK, well what happened?”

DeKalb County Schools sent a statement to 11Alive explaining what they could of the situation.

"The DeKalb County Schools Police Department is investigating a disruption that occurred at Southwest DeKalb High on Tuesday, April 16. All students involved in the mutual fight have been charged with affray {fighting in public.} The subsequent incident involving any other students and parents is under investigation by the DeKalb County Schools Police Department. The DeKalb County School District cannot provide any further details."