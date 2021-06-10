Mask requirement to end Friday for Nassau County Schools

The announcement comes after school officials say they have seen a significant decline in the number of COVID cases and quarantines in the district.

The 30-day mask requirement for Nassau County School District is coming to an end on Friday.

According to a press release from the school district, the mask mandate for all students and staff will end on Oct. 8.

The announcement comes after school officials say they have seen a significant decline in the number of COVID cases and quarantines in the district.

Additionally, the county has reportedly experienced a decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases, the release says.

The district still encourages everyone to take the recommended steps to remain safe and healthy.

School officials say they will continue to monitor COVID data for the county and the district.