Local activists protest ahead of Florida State Board of Education 'Critical Race Theory' vote

Some activists, parents, and teachers, say teaching about institutionalized racism is necessary to combat racism.

On Thursday morning, the Florida State Board of Education will vote on what educators can teach about institutionalized racism.

Governor Ron DeSantis wants to get rid of the teaching concept known as critical race theory, but others say teaching it is necessary to combat racism.

Before the state board of education meets to vote at Florida State College at Jacksonville at 9 a.m., local activists are holding a news conference to voice their opposition to what DeSantis wants to do.

You can watch the board of education meeting here at 9 a.m.

What is critical race theory? The University of Florida's Levin College of Law describes its critical race theory course as examining "the institutionalization of racism in the development of American law."

"I also hear that talking about race, and CRT in particular, will cause discrimination and racism," said a member of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. "But we already have discrimination and racism."

Another activist with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville calls DeSantis' proposal political propaganda "an effort to whitewash history by preventing teachers from teaching the truth about slavery, racism and other racial matters."

DeSantis said when he first announced his plans that he believes it teaches kids to hate each other.

"Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of tax payer money," said DeSantis.