A loaded gun, knives and ammunition was found on the Sandalwood High School campus Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools.

The school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown during the afternoon after school security located two unauthorized people in the campus parking lot near a vehicle, DCPS said.

School police were able to detain one of the people before proceeding to search the area. A loaded gun was found on campus along with stolen knives and ammunition which was discovered inside the vehicle, DCPS said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the school police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is assisting with locating the second person, DCPS said.

All students and staff remained safe during this incident and dismissal was conducted as usual, DCPS said.

The following message was sent to parents regarding the incident:

Good Afternoon Saint Family

This is Dr. Hatcher with a Security Update. I want to make sure you are aware of anything that happens on our campus that may concern you as a parent.

First, we placed the school on a lockdown earlier today after our vigilant security team identified two unauthorized individuals on our campus who arrived in a suspicious vehicle.

School police responded and were able to detain one of those individuals.

While conducting a search of the area, school police located a loaded firearm on the campus.

Additionally, there were knives and ammunition found in the vehicle, which school police later learned was reported stolen.

This incident is being investigated by school police, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting with locating the second individual.

While I am thankful that students and staff remained safe and we were able to conduct a safe dismissal, this is not the news I wanted to share with you before you went into holiday break.

I am very disappointed that these individuals would threaten the safety of our children and staff, but am also incredibly thankful to our staff and security teams.

I also appreciate the quick response of law enforcement.

I understand any concerns you must have as part of our school community, and I want you to understand it is for these reasons that we practice and implement our security measures.

Thank you for your support and I wish you all a safe holiday break.