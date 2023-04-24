List: Document reveals 18 substantiated claims of inappropriate physical contact by DCPS staff

The staff members involved faced various disciplinary action, from warnings to resignation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New documents obtained by First Coast News detail claims of inappropriate physical contact by educators within Duval County Public Schools.

This comes in the wake of former Douglas Anderson vocal teacher Jeffrey Clayton's arrest.

The document lists a final disposition for each complaint, made between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as 'substantiated' or 'not substantiated'. Of the 125 reports, 18 were found substantiated.

Six occurred at elementary schools, six at a middle schools, three at high schools, one at a magnet school for elementary and middle schoolers, one at a special needs school and one involved a substitute teacher (the school was not specified)

The staff members involved faced various disciplinary action, from warnings to resignation.

Here is a summary of the substantiated claims of inappropriate physical contact:

On Sept. 1, 2023 a complaint was made against Kelvin Harris, a substitute teacher at Kernan Middle School. The report was substantiated, but the document indicates the teacher resigned before the conclusion of the investigation.

On Sept. 3, 2021, a complaint was made against Daryl Lang, a teacher at Mt. Herman ESC. The report was substantiated and Lang was given a verbal warning.

On Sept. 29, 2021, a complaint was made against Jennifer Morgera, a teacher at Seabreeze Elementary School. The report was substantiated and Lang was given a verbal warning.

On Oct. 1, 2021, a complaint was made against Dilek Yunt, a teacher at Mandarin Middle School. The report was substantiated and Yunt was given a verbal warning.

On Nov. 4, 2021, a complaint was made against Mary Allred, a teacher at Southside Estates Elementary. The report was substantiated and her and she was given a verbal warning.

On Nov. 8, 2021, a complaint was made against Chase Whitehead, a teacher at Mandarin High School. The report was substantiated and 'Step 1' was initiated by PR. First Coast News has requested information about what this means.

On Nov. 10, 2021, a complaint was made against Jeff Clayton, a teacher at Douglas Anderson High regarding claims of inappropriate physical contact, specifically of a sexual nature. The report was substantiated and 'Step 1' was initiated by PR. First Coast News has requested information about what this means.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a complaint was made against Diamond Johnson, a teacher at Dinsmore Elementary. The report was substantiated and she was given a verbal warning.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a complaint was made against David Klein, a teacher at Oceanway Middle School. The report was substantiated and 'Step 1' was initiated by PR.

On Jan. 6, 2022, a complaint was made against Kenneth Gordon, a teacher at Bridge to Success Academy. The report was substantiated, and a verbal warning was given.

On Feb. 1, 2022, a complaint was made against Dennis Lee, a paraprofessional at Arlington Middle School. The report was substantiated, and a verbal warning was given.

On Feb. 3, 2022, a complaint was made against Anthony Malanga, a teacher at Woodland Acres Elementary. The report was substantiated, and a verbal warning was given.

On Feb. 17, 2022, a complaint was made against Deandre Jackson, a teacher at Springfield Middle School. The report was substantiated, and discipline was given by OPS, though it's not clear what actions were taken specifically.

On Feb. 28, 2022, a complaint was made against Julie Rodenheaver, an ESE paraprofessional at Westside High School, regarding claims of inappropriate physical contact, specifically of a sexual nature. The report was substantiated but Rodenheaver resigned in lieu of termination.

On April 12, 2022, a complaint was made against Linda Baisden, a part-time employee at Henry Kite Elementary. The report was substantiated, and she was released by the district.

On April 27, 2022, a complaint was made against Janita Byrd, a paraprofessional at Northwestern Legends Elementary. The report was substantiated and "Step II" was conducted by OPS.

On April 27, 2022, a complaint was made against Janita Byrd, a paraprofessional at Northwestern Legends Elementary. The report was substantiated and "Step II" was conducted by PR.

On May 3, 2022, a complaint was made against Ashling Dawkins a teacher at YWLA. The report was substantiated and "Step II" was conducted by OPS.

On May 3, 2022, a complaint was made against Megha Agrawal, a teacher at YWLA. The report was substantiated and "Step II" was conducted by OPS.

On May 18, 2022, a complaint was made against Renee Duddy, a teacher at Florida Virtual School, for inappropriate contact with a colleague. The report was substantiated and she was given a verbal warning.

On May 18, 2022, a complaint was made against Leslie Moody, a teacher at Florida Virtual School, for inappropriate contact with a colleague. The report was substantiated and "Step II" was conducted by PR.