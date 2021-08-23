Less than 1 percent of student body opts out of masks in first week of Duval Schools' new policy

According to the school district, 206 medical opt-outs have been filed by families and granted out of the nearly 104,000 brick-and-mortar students.

Duval County Public Schools' new mask mandate has cut down significantly on the number of students who have opted out of wearing a face covering on campus within the first week of enforcement, new numbers show.

According to the school district, 206 medical opt-outs have been filed by families and granted out of the nearly 104,000 brick-and-mortar students. Students attending Duval Virtual Instruction Academy or a charter school within Duval County are not counted in this figure.

Separately, six of Duval County's nearly 21,000 charter school students have returned opt-out paperwork, though charter schools are not required to honor the district's mask mandate and COVID-19 policies vary by school. It's not clear which charter schools are requiring opt-outs at this time.

Before mask mandate, about 12 percent of Duval students opted out

Until the School Board's stricter policy went into effect this week, about 12 percent of in-person Duval Schools students had opted out of wearing a mask, records show. Now less than 1 percent of the student body has permission to be unmasked.

The new policy — which requires a form that's signed by a healthcare provider detailing a medical, physical or psychological need to not wear a mask in order to opt-out versus the original paperwork that only required a parent or guardian's signature — went into effect on Tuesday.

There is no deadline to turn in mask opt-out paperwork; however, if a student does not wear a mask on campus without filed permission, they can receive infraction referrals that increase in severity based on the number of violations.

At a School Board meeting Tuesday, parents spoke about the difficulties that come with finding a pediatrician who will willingly sign the required paperwork. Local doctors' call for a universal mask policy in Duval Schools played a large role in the decision to add teeth to its existing policy.

The new policy comes on the heels of Duval Schools surpassing the 2,000 COVID-19 case mark this school year, a milestone that took nearly a whole school year to hit last year.

