With schools across Florida turning to virtual learning, and more children spend more time online, local law enforcement officers are warning parents to be on the lookout for possible dangers lurking inside your child's smartphone, tablet or computer.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office published a list of apps that could be potentially dangerous, encouraging parents and guardians to be proactive and open with children as they transition to online learning.

The possibly dangerous apps include Hot or Not, LiveMe, Calculator%, Kik, Bumble, Wishbone, Whisper, Tellonym, Snapchat, Discord, Tik Tok, AskFM and Holla. The listed risks include talking to strangers, location tracking, hiding files or photos, dating apps, cyberbullying, sexual content and racial slurs.

The sheriff's office recommends all devices should be used in common areas such as a living room, kitchen or dining room and visible to parents at all times. They also say parents should set limits for downtime from devices, and charge devices at bedtime in areas away from children's reach.

"Some kids will stay up and play games online late into the evening, making them more susceptible to online predators," the Facebook post says.

The sheriff's office says they want to make sure everyone stays safe as the community moves forward in this transitional time for students, parents and educators into the routine of online learning.

