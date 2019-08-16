A ruling on Thursday effectively means a half-cent sales tax in Clay County would be up for a vote in 2020.

Judge Steven Whittington issued the ruling saying that the County Commission has the right to decide when a half-cent sales tax would go on a ballot.

The commission ruled in July to send the half-cent sales tax resolution back to the school board so it can be up for a vote in the November 2020 election.

The judge did add that the duty to place the half-cent sales tax on a ballot is mandatory, not discretionary.

Judge Whittington elaborated saying the commission simply cannot ignore the Clay County School Board's request for a half-cent sales tax.

The school board has worked within the past few months to create a special election, citing problems with Clay County schools.

An example of that is when two air conditioning chillers went out due to a power outage at Oakleaf Village Elementary School on Wednesday.

“This goes to show you there’s definitely a need for additional revenue streams in our school district,” Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis said in a press conference.

Despite the plea of board members, the judge ruled in favor of the County Commission.

“We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling,” County Commissioner Mike Cella said.

Cella says the decision supports how board members felt all along.

The judge wrote that the board's reason to delay the vote is reasonable.

"The bottom line is if [the school board] needs the half-cent tax, they need to make the case to the voters so they can make the determination. So what the judge is ruling, is we’re going to put it on a general election where more people can voice their opinion,” Cella said.

He hopes the School Board and County Commissioners can move on despite this lawsuit.

School Board Chair Carol Studdard was unavailable for comment but told First Coast News the district is assessing their options.

Cella did not rule out an appeal of the decision being filed.