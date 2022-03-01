Jacksonville University once again requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status

'The University will continue to monitor the latest developments related to the virus," said the school in a letter to students

Jacksonville University is once again requiring masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.

In a letter addressed to students Tuesday, the university said all individuals will have to wear face masks while indoors on campus or at any learning site or facility operated by JU,

The school says move is as COVID-19 cases in the area skyrocket. JU leadership will continue to evaluate when the mask mandate can be lifted.

Additionally, JU is asking any student who experiences symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, to report it to the University using this form.

Anyone who feels sick should also not attend in-person classes or events.

'The University will continue to monitor the latest developments related to the virus and will communicate updates to our policies as those decisions are made this spring," said the school.

Full letter from Jacksonville University:

Dear students,

Greetings from the campus of Jacksonville University, where we look forward to the beginning of the spring term in just a few days. We’ve prepared this note to share important news and developments to help keep you safe and healthy this semester.

Our leaders and experts here at the University are closely monitoring the rising rates of new COVID-19 cases in northeast Florida and across the country due to the Omicron variant. We are also studying the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

Weighing the local conditions, guidance from the CDC and experienced state and local health officials, and our commitment to the health and safety of our campus community, Jacksonville University will require all individuals, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear face masks while indoors on campus or at any learning site or facility operated by JU. We are reinstating this mask policy so that we can safely return to campus for traditional in-person course offerings.

This policy is effective immediately and will remain in place until conditions improve. Leadership will continue to meet frequently to re-evaluate this requirement and to determine when it can be lifted.

As a reminder, any student who experiences symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, should report it to the University using this form and should not attend in-person classes or events. Please continue to monitor your health closely and stay home if you feel sick.