Jacksonville University awarded $5 million from state to build OCEARCH global headquarters in Mayport

The groundbreaking project is expected to start by 2024 and will serve as a hub for ocean research, rescue, education and interactive community programming.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University and its world-renowned ocean research partner, OCEARCH, announced in a release Thursday, the designation of $5 million in funding from the state to have the OCEARCH global headquarters be built in Mayport.

The facility will be located on 1.18 acres of waterfront property at the mouth of the St. Johns River. Jacksonville University and OCEARCH are expected to break ground on the project by 2024 as it will serve as the hub for OCEARCH'S collaborative research efforts, experimental education programs and vessel operations.

"Right now, and for many years to come, Jacksonville University believes exploration, education and scientific discovery are the key ingredients to achieving real progress in tackling massive challenges of our time, such as climate change and healthy oceans," said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost in a release.

"It's inspiring to see the State of Florida, City of Jacksonville, and Jacksonville University stepping up to support our non-profit work on the water. Together we will fearlessly pioneer the vital research necessary to deliver an abundant ocean to future generations. This is a dream come true for me," OCEARCH Founder and Jacksonville University Explorer in Residence Chris Fischer added.

Plans for the OCEARCH global headquarters consist of spaces for public education and meetings, OCEARCH ship operations, dockage for various research vessels, a state-of-the-art marine life research laboratory with data and academic resource management as well as basic housing for researchers and crew members. Additionally, the facility plans to host visitors from around the world by offering interactive and educational community programming, especially for young, aspiring scientists. A concrete dock is currently under construction at the site and is being funded by the city of Jacksonville.