JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school seniors around the world are missing out on the final months with their classmates due to the coronavirus pandemic and many schools across the country are being forced to adapt.

The Bolles School in Jacksonville released information Friday explaining how they are trying to help their seniors still be properly acknowledged.

"The Class of 2020 has watched plans for a celebratory senior season vanish before their eyes with the global spread of COVID-19," wrote communications coordinator Susanna Barton. "But The Bolles School is making sure these students receive the commemoration they deserve."

The School has launched “Celebrating Bolles Seniors" which is a website dedicated to commemorating their seniors. It offers brief reflections from seniors, along with recent news stories about their accomplishments, photo galleries of milestones throughout the school year and information about athletic commitment ceremonies and lifetime letter achievements.

"The school plans to unveil future surprises for students on the page as the year draws to a close," wrote Barton in a press release. "Images from the page are being shared through Bolles’ official social media accounts, putting senior students further out into the spotlight."

Bolles President and Head of School Tyler Hodges said the Class of 2020 is facing an unprecedented time but he wants to make sure they know how much they appreciate them.

“The Bolles Class of 2020 will go down in history as one of our community’s most resilient, adaptable and empathetic group of seniors," said Hodges. "Despite the shortcomings and challenges the second semester of their senior year presented, these students have risen above and beyond – showing all of us how to live fully by The Bolles Way: Pursuing excellence through courage, integrity and compassion.”

In a recent press conference, Mayor Lenny Curry also acknowledged the struggles all senior students are having to endure by missing out on these opportunities.

He said he spoke with Duval County Public School District Superintendent Dr. Diana Green and they both wanted students to know they are aware of what they are having to miss out on and they appreciate them for their hard work and perseverance at this time.

