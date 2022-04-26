Jacksonville City Council approves putting property tax increase on August ballot

Taxpayers will now vote to either approve or deny an increase in taxes that the school board says is designed to retain teachers and meet other operational needs.

A tax increase could be coming to property owners in the Duval County Public School district.

On Tuesday night, Jacksonville City Council approved an ordinance to place the Duval County School Board’s proposed referendum on the upcoming primary election ballot in August.

The ordinance passed with 14 yeas and five neas.

Taxpayers will now vote to either approve or deny a 1 mill increase in ad valorem taxes that the school board says is designed to retain experienced teachers, compensate other staff and meet other operational needs.

Only property owners will pay the tax. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value, minus the homestead exemption.

The school board says for example, a home with a value of $225,000 with a $25,000 homestead exemption will pay $200 more per year, or about $17 a month.

The school board says the extra funds will go to pay for things that the half-penny sales tax cannot, such as operating costs and teacher salaries.

"The half-penny sales tax focuses on the most pressing facility and security needs of the district," said the school board in a FAQ's sheet sent to City Council. "When the district looked at the priorities for school buildings, the emphasis was on learning and academic needs. Many important priorities didn’t make the budget. Arts and athletics do not have a distinct funding source and that is why it’s included in the 1 mill spending plan."

The district says, if passed, 75% of the incoming funds will go to teachers and support staff, 12.5% will go to arts and athletics programs and another 12.5% will go to charter schools.

Florida law requires the district to give charter schools a proportionate share of additional millage dollars based upon student enrollment.