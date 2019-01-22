Students and faculty can expect to see increased police presence and searches on Landmark Middle School's campus on Tuesday.

A call was sent out last night from Principal Gilmore of Landmark Middle School advising parents and guardians of enhanced safety measures at the school due to a threat they received that mentioned potential violence.

"Hello parents and guardians of Landmark Middle School, this is Principal Gilmore calling," the recorded message stated.

"As you know, we strive to maintain a safe and secure learning environment and build trustworthy relationships between our students, staff and families For this reason, I want to let you know that we were informed today of a threat of potential violence at our school tomorrow. We take all threats like this very seriously and it is being investigated by law enforcement."

The call went on to state that to ensure the safety of students and staff, the school will have an additional police presence on campus Tuesday and that they would will be performing searches of students using handheld metal detector.

"I do want to commend the individual who reported this threat.," continues the message from Principal Gilmore. "The concept of -- see something, say something -- remains the most important strategy for students and families to assist us in maintaining a safe school."

Since Tuesday morning, there were issues regarding the extra security measures and students and staff are now following a normal schedule.