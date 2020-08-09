How teachers are reacting to Duval County Schools two weeks after opening

Some believe proper safety measures are in place, while others say their rooms aren't being thoroughly cleaned overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s been more than two weeks since Duval County Public Schools opened its doors to students, beginning a school year that is far from normal.

“The extra cleaning, the desk partitions, the shields, the kids wearing masks, the teachers wearing masks,” said Fishweir Elementary 4th grade teacher Susan Burns, listing the safety precautions taken at her school.

Burns says she’s pleased with how the district responded to the pandemic by putting safety measures in place, while also giving families the option of online learning.

“We’re all doing our part to keep everyone healthy,” Burns said.

Not all teaches agree, though.

Kindergarten teacher Lexi Inks says she’s not convinced the classrooms are being cleaned well enough.

“I don’t necessarily understand or believe the classes are being sanitized in the way they need to,” Inks said.

Rolline Sullivan, mother and a founding member of Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team, said just like Inks, multiple teachers are coming forward to her with concerns about cleaning practices. Sullivan says some teachers tested their theory.

“The night before they might have left the table dirty on purpose just to see if the next day it is still there, and it is,” Sullivan said.

Inks also says social distancing is a struggle.

“As class sizes are growing as students are enrolling, social distancing is not possible because class sizes are growing each day,” Inks said.

As of Tuesday evening, DCPS reported a total of 22 students and five staff members have tested positive for the virus. Sullivan is thankful her kids are learning virtually.