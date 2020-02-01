JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The volunteer work students do to help protect the environment could win them some scholarship money.

Local environmental group "Beaches Go Green" is awarding two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students, or to students who plan to enroll in higher education in the 2020 - 2021 school year.

In order to be eligible, students must have volunteered at least 100 hours to improve and preserve nature, or to help educate people on environmental, wildlife or sustainability issues. However, be aware that volunteering with domestic animals does not fulfill that requirement.

Applicants must also live in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam or St. Johns counties.

Students can apply here from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020. A Google account is required to fill out the online application.

Beaches Go Green will announce the winners on or before April 15, 2020. Winners must be available to accept the scholarship award in person on April 30 at a location yet to be determined.