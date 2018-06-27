Join First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida Stuff the Bus!
It’s a school supply drive to help ensure students and teachers start the school year with the supplies they need.
Now (July 2) until August 3, businesses can sign up to collect supplies, then bring the collected supplies to the Markets at Town Center near Chipotle and Mattress Firm to help stuff the buses. Sign up here.
Donations benefit the United Ways Full Service Schools program. It supports 87 schools in Duval County. Click here if you'd like to donate.
Suggested donation list:
- 3 x 5 index cards
- Flash drives
- Pencil pouches
- 3 Ring Binders ½ and 1”
- Glue sticks/bottles
- Pencils
- Calculators
- Graph paper
- Pens (red, black and blue)
- Clear or mesh backpacks
- Hand sanitizer
- Plastic zip bags
- Compasses
- Headphones
- Pocket folders
- Composition books
- Highlighters
- Rulers
- Crayons
- Loose leaf notebook paper
- Scissors
- Dividers
- Lunch Boxes
- Spiral notebooks
- Erasers
- Markers
- Tissues
