Gov. Ron DeSantis holds education roundtable in Tampa area

The governor will be joined by Florida's Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — As school districts across the state prepare for back-to-school, with two First Coast counties holding their first day of class Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding an education roundtable in the Tampa area.

The governor, along with Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, will be at Winthrop College Prep Academy in Riverview for the roundtable beginning at noon.

Thursday, DeSantis spoke at a roundtable event in Jacksonville, stressing the importance of youth sports despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from the University of North Florida Arena, DeSantis said this fall, children need sports now more than ever because the COVID-19 pandemic has isolated and put a mental strain on them.

Corcoran echoed the governor's sentiments, along with coaches from across the state who say it's critical for boys and girls sports to be available, especially for high school seniors thinking about life after high school and the opportunity to earn college scholarhips.

Today I'm holding an education roundtable in Riverview. Tune in at 12:00PM to the @floridachannel or https://t.co/vmF6ADSXqT. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 10, 2020

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, also a part of Thursday's roundtable discussion, said one of his daughters has continued ballet through the summer and his son just started football camp.

“We got to learn to live with this in a safe way. It’s incumbent upon us adults to give parents and kids this choice," Curry said.