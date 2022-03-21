Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis speaking at Fleming Island Elementary School

During an earlier news conference Monday, the governor announced $800 million to increase the salaries of teachers across the state.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Fleming Island Monday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at Fleming Island Elementary School at 12 p.m. He will be joined by outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, part of what DeSantis referred to in an earlier news conference Monday as Corcoran's "farewell tour" of the state.

During that news conference, in Wellington, Florida, the governor announced $800 million to go toward increasing the salaries of teachers across the state. That will bring Florida into the top five states for overall teacher compensation, according to Corcoran.