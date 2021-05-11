Gov. DeSantis expected to make decision on school choice bill Tuesday

If approved, it would allow families earning 375 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for private school vouchers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference in Hialeah on Tuesday.

He is expected to either sign or veto a bill that would overhaul the state’s school choice system. Watch live here at 11:45 a.m.

Also in attendance will be Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Education Secretary Richard Corcoran.

According to Florida Politics, HB 7045 would repeal the Gardiner Scholarship Program and McKay Scholarship Program and transition students into the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.

If approved, it would allow families earning 375 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for private school vouchers.