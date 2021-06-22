Gov. DeSantis to speak in Fort Myers, expected to discuss bill related to civic literacy

At this time it's not clear what he will be speaking about but there are two bills currently on his desk related to education.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday at Three Oaks Middle School.

He will be speaking at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.

At this time it's not clear what he will be speaking about but there are two bills currently on his desk related to education.

Currently, there are only two unsigned bills on the governor's action list that appear as possibilities to be signed at the news conference.

SB 1108 is the more likely of the two. It would require certain students to take a specified assessment relating to civic literacy and require certain postsecondary students to complete a civic literacy course. Students would also have to pass a specified assessment to demonstrate competency in civic literacy.

In March, DeSantis unveiled a proposal or a $106 million plan to increase civics education in Florida schools, making the state the national leader in civics education.

The governor touched on some of what that curriculum would -- and would not -- include. He said the new curriculum would incorporate "foundational concepts" with the best materials.

"It will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories," DeSantis said. "Let me be clear: There is no room for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money."