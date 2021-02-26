GMJ Library: Book focuses on financial literacy for minority children

Take a trip into the Good Morning Jacksonville library where we check out Mensa's Little Reminders, a children's book about financial literacy for minorities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this trip into the GMJ Library, we spoke with A.D. Williams and Kendal Fordham, the authors of 'Mansa's Little Reminders'.

It's a children's book about a young African American child named Mark and his friend Mansa, a talking squirrel.

It's a relatable book that dives into the basics of financial literacy for children, specifically focusing on minority experiences.

"Mansa’s little Reminders introduces the fundamental strategies that can help bridge the financial literacy gap between the “haves” and the “have nots” in a way that is fun, relatable, and needed," reads the book's description on Amazon.