Glynn County superintendent 'extremely proud' after the first day of school

While some students returned to the classroom, others began the school year online with some issues.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — In Glynn County, plenty of children returned to school wearing masks and practicing social distancing while some chose to learn online.

Schools within the district are mandating masks this year -- a decision made last week -- as well as encouraging daily temperature checks before students can go on campus.

Dr. Scott Spence, superintendent for Glynn County Schools says the district had one issue this morning with the mask mandate but otherwise, the day went on without a hitch.

“Our students and staff were excited to be back in the classrooms, whether virtually or in-person, and we were extremely proud of our families for following the procedures we have in place to keep everyone safe,” Spence wrote to First Coast News.

Spence says there were some issues with gaining access to virtual learning, “but we were able to regroup and carry on with the school day.”

Even with these measures, some parents opted for their children to learn virtually. However, there were some rough patches on the first day, parent Latashia Doney said.

“The first day was pretty hectic, trying to get the kids set up, not knowing when teachers will arrive in the class, the time schedule was a little off,” Doney said.

Spence explained that school employees are working with parents to help them with troubleshoot technical issues, as well as assist with any virtual learning needs.

Doney explained that she left her job to help her children learn at home.

“I don’t want them to learn on their own, in this new process. I was working from home during the stay-at-home order but it’s not available now,” Doney said.

She says parents continue to make sacrifices for their kids.

“Nobody wants to have them at home if it affects their lifestyle as far as income or finances, I’m hoping we can flatten the curve so we can get back to normal for the kids and staff in this county,” Doney said.

In a video posted on the school district’s Facebook page, Spence asked parents for patience with students and teachers.