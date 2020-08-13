Glynn County students will be required to wear masks, with some exceptions

The goal is to get 100% participation but the mandate will be flexible.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Glynn County are returning to the classroom next week. On Tuesday, the school board made wearing masks a requirement.

One parent says she agrees with the decision but said it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Denise Mead has an eighth-grader with special needs returning to Risley Middle School. She says her son will be able to wear a mask but can sympathize with other parents.

“I don’t’ think there’s a right or wrong answer for that. I think you have to look at it from an individual situation, having a special needs child, I understand some have sensory issues,” Mead said

The Glynn County School Board website says starting Aug. 12, students and adults will be required to wear masks. The mandate also says some students with disabilities may be exempt.

John Madala, a Glynn County School Board member, is also a healthcare worker. He says he brought medical staff in front of the school board this week to advocate for masks.

“What we’re after is the community to come together, and all of the public come together and do the right thing for all of us,” Madala said.

Madala says the goal is to get 100% participation but adds the mandate will be flexible. Students will also still have the option for virtual and distance learning.

Mead says homeschooling her child during last year’s shutdown was unsuccessful.

She’s hoping if everyone does their part, they can slow the spread of the virus in schools.