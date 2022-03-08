Glynn County Schools warns of 'significant delays' with busses due to driver shortage

The district is asking families and students to exercise patience and consider taking alternative transportation.

Due to a bus driver shortage, Glynn County parents and students may experience significant delays with school bus pickups and drop-offs beginning Tuesday, according to Glynn County Schools.

"Our dedicated drivers are making the necessary adjustments to get our students to and from school safely and on time," said the district in a Facebook post. "We ask families and students to exercise patience and flexibility and consider taking alternative transportation, if possible, while we work through the issue."

The district is asking parents to make sure your child arrives at the designated bus stop at least 10 minutes prior to departure it makes "every effort possible" to stay on schedule.

If you have not done so, the district is asking parents to sign up for the Edulog Parent Portal. This will allow you to see your student's bus and if it may be running late or early. The app can be loaded on both iOS and Android devices.

"We understand that any transportation delay is frustrating and has an impact on the entire family," said the district. "Thank you for your flexibility as we work through some of our challenges with transportation this fall."