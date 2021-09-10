Glynn County Schools returning to in-person learning on Monday

Masks will be required for students and adults inside of school buildings and masks continue to be required on buses.

Glynn County Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

The decision was made at the Glynn County Board of Education's Work Session meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Students have been in distance learning since August. 30 following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The district says it will be operating under the Yellow Level of operations. In the Yellow Level, masks are required for students and adults inside of school buildings and masks continue to be required on buses.