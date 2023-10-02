Glynn County Board of Education noticing rise in student discipline at their schools

The Glynn County Board of Education met yesterday to talk about student behavior and what they believe the issue might be.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Education is starting to see an upward trend in behavioral changes at their schools.

Board member John Madala says something has to be done.

“Sometimes we don’t do enough, and sometimes we could do more," said Madala. "It's helpful for them when they learn there are boundaries because when they get out in life there are boundaries, and you pay differently."

Senetra Haywood, Executive Director of Student Services, shared a discipline summary during their work session Thursday.

The data was from the past three school years. In the 2020 to 2021 school year, the district reported 899 total discipline incidents, and this past semester there had been more than 2,000 incidents.

Thea Brooks has children who attend Glynn County Schools. She believes the rise in discipline is because there Is not enough parent involvement.

“I say that because I am a parent that attends conferences and meetings when I'm asked to," says Brooks. "So I hear a lot from the teachers that they may call you about your child getting in trouble or hey his grades are dropping from last semester and parents don’t call back, and they don’t follow up."

Attendance, fighting, and behaviors in the classroom are some of the issues they are seeing.

Haywood sent First Coast News a statement that says in part,

"Discipline issues are on the rise in schools across the country, which unfortunately is a reflection of the society we live in today. While this is not unique to Glynn County Schools, we do have measures and strategies in place to support the safe education of all students.”

For Brooks, she says she believes the parents are responsible to keep their children in line.

“We can come up with many different narratives. We can come up with different reasons. We can come up with anything. The real honest part is that we don’t have enough families are parents involved academically," said Brooks.