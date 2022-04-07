Free laptops, hotspots available for Duval County students in need

Because supplies are limited, and this is a one-time grant, families will have to complete a survey to help determine their eligibility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To help close the technology gap among students, the Duval County School district is offering families the chance to apply for free laptops and hotspots.

The district says there are approximately 43,000 laptops and 10,000 hotspots available to be loaned to students thanks to a federal grant called the Emergency Communications Fund.

Because supplies are limited, and this is a one-time grant, families will have to complete a survey to help determine their eligibility. Eligibility is based on need.

A link to the survey is available in the parent’s FOCUS account. The survey is called the “Parent Emergency Communications Fund Survey” and will be open Tuesday, April 5 – Tuesday, April 12.

Because priority is given to students and families in need, survey questions include whether the student has access to a laptop or internet in the home, what is the family’s combined annual income, and whether the family receives public assistance.

Priority is also given to children in elementary school because both middle and high school students are already assigned take home laptops by the district.

Everyone that is in need should apply.