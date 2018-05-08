TIAA Bank is partnering with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to offer all Duval County Public Schools teachers a free ticket to Wednesday's Jumbo Shrimp game.

Jacksonville is playing Mississippi August 8 at 7:05 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m.

You can register for your ticket via the DCPS website, or present your DCPS ID at the box office on game day.

They encourage you to wear your school colors to show off your school pride!

There will be teacher-themed promotions and prizes all night.

