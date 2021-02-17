Fort Caroline Middle School temporarily switching to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Students will not report to school as usual Thursday, but will instead begin classes at 11 a.m. through Duval HomeRoom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students at Fort Caroline Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts will transition to all-virtual learning Thursday through Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

All classes will take place on DCPS' Duval HomeRoom platform, "due to the impact of multiple cases of COVID-19," DCPS said in a news release. Food and technology will be distributed to students beginning Thursday morning according to the following schedule:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. : Curbside breakfast and lunch meal distribution at the south end of Fort Caroline Middle School's parking lot

: Curbside breakfast and lunch meal distribution at the south end of Fort Caroline Middle School's parking lot 10 a.m. : Laptop and hot spot distribution for students who need technology to participate in Duval HomeRoom at the north end of the parking lot

: Laptop and hot spot distribution for students who need technology to participate in Duval HomeRoom at the north end of the parking lot 11 a.m. : School day will begin on Teams through Duval HomeRoom

: School day will begin on Teams through Duval HomeRoom 3:30 p.m.: Classes end

There will be no after-school activities or other events through Monday, DCPS said in the release. The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

The Florida Department of Health will contact students and staff personally if individuals need to quarantine for a longer period.

"My team and I stand ready to help make this transition as smooth as possible," Fort Caroline Principal Chelvert Wellington said in a message to parents and staff. "I will post this information and more on our school website in case you need to review it, and I will keep you up to date as new information becomes available."