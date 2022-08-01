Former Jacksonville Teacher of the Year speaks out after child abuse charge dropped

She's speaking out in hopes other teachers are better protected than she was when situations arise when a student may be "crying wolf.".

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Caroline Lee, who had spent nearly eight years at Darnell Cookman Middle-High teaching ninth-grade English, had just been named the school's Teacher of the Year last October when the unthinkable happened.

She was accused of striking a student, something she adamantly denied doing. She says she has dedicated her career to teaching and serving local youth with out-of-pocket trips to the theater, ice cream parties and more. She said she's never struck a child and never would.

That's why, Lee said, she was shocked when she felt a rush by school officials to put blame on her. Lee says the process school administrators and police officers took that day and beyond was one-sided and unfair.

Last week, the State Attorney's Office said the case lacked evidence and dropped the charge. On paper, her name has been cleared.