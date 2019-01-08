Nearly four years after facing child molestation accusations, a former Duval elementary school teacher was disciplined by the state.

Douglas Bailey, who taught third grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, reached a settlement with the Department of Education in late July. According to state documents, Bailey agreed to permanent revocation of his state teaching certificate and is barred from or working at any public school with direct student contact.

In 2015, Bailey allegedly touched a third grader’s genital area. It all started when another third-grader told his grandmother that he saw Bailey force a student to touch his genital area. Following the allegations, an internal investigation was launched, the teacher resigned and was arrested.

Ultimately, the investigation was inconclusive and in 2017, charges were dropped and nolle prosequi was filed.

“I feel like I have just come out of a terrible, terrible nightmare and I am trying to rebuild my life and I just don’t know how,” Bailey told First Coast News after the charges were dropped. “I want to go back, but I doubt that is possible now.”

Despite pleading “no contest” to the Department of Education, Bailey’s teaching certificate expired in June and he agreed to the state’s terms to not renew earlier this year. The final order was filed into state records and became effective in late-July.

