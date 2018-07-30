It's Back to School season on the First Coast and parents will have the opportunity to save on school supplies this weekend. Starting Friday, Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins.

The tax holiday will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Florida shoppers will have the opportunity to not pay normal sales tax on items like school supplies, clothing and accessories. Unlike last year, however, the sales tax doesn't apply to computers.

No tax will be collected on the purchases of:

Clothing, footwear or accessories that are selling for $60 or less

School supplies that are selling for $15 or less

Click here to find out what the tax holiday doesn't apply to.

© 2018 WTLV