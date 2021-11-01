Florida Virtual School enrollment for full-time opens this week

Florida Virtual School has opened enrollment for the spring semester for its full-time option for grades Kindergarten-12 until November 12.

Florida Virtual School has opened enrollment for the spring semester so that families can make the learning decision that works best for them.

The enrollment is for full-time, for grades Kindergarten-12. Enrollment will be open until Nov. 12.

FLVS Full Time becomes a student’s school of record and combines the structure of a traditional 180-day school calendar with the flexibility of online learning.

FLVS Flex, the flexible option that provides online courses for Kindergarten-12th grade students who are either enrolled in traditional school and want to supplement their learning or are registered as homeschool students, is open for enrollment year-round.

The 2020-21 school year state assessment results for FLVS Full Time saw increases in student performance across grades 3-10, when compared to the 2019 results.

Students have access to more than 190 courses – including core, electives/specials, Advanced Placement, and Career and Technical Education courses – which are all tuition-free for Florida residents.