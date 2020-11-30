Gov. DeSantis says schools must remain open through the spring, but will continue to offer online learning

The Governor called closing schools for COVID-19 "one of the biggest public health mistakes in American history," but says online learning will remain an option.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Calling closing schools as a result of COVID-19 one of the biggest public health blunders in American history, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said schools will remain open through the spring.

At his first press conference since the November election, DeSantis was joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to announce Florida schools will remain open with an online learning option. They also announced new rules that will require schools to alert parents if their online student is failing, and require students to return to brick and mortar schools if their grades do not improve.

During the news conference, DeSantis recognized that COVID cases have been going up again within the state but said other places are much worse with the virus spreading faster.

He called people who supported closing schools as a form of COVID-19 management "today's flat earthers."

“In March we may not have had all the information, but in hindsight, knowing what we know now, the closure of schools was one of the biggest public health mistakes in modern American history,” DeSantis said.

Corcoran praised the governor's handling of the virus. "We're staying on top of it, day by day and week by week," he said. He said that each district would submit individualized plans to help get students where they need to be, regardless of whether they are learning in-person or online.

If students aren't doing well online, he says that they will be forced to return to the classroom.

"There's the flexibility and stability for the districts, our communities are safe, the entire education community from student to parent to teacher, and we get the best possible learning choice to parents," Corcoran said earlier this month.

It is not clear whether or not districts will get full funding for students who choose remote learning. Under the first emergency order issued over the summer, districts get funding for students who chose remote learning. The FEA sued the state in July regarding that order.