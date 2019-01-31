CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced an executive order to eliminate Common Core standards in Florida schools.

The state originally adopted the Common Core standards, but those standards were later altered and renamed.

Previous: Is Common Core helping or hurting U.S. students?

Technically, Florida still has many of the same Common Core concepts in place today; they were just repackaged differently. Now, DeSantis wants a more permanent solution to parents' concerns.

The governor says he is instructing the state's education commissioner Richard Corcoran to come up with better standards which would replace the current ones. Corcoran is being told to listen to teachers and parents as he develops the new concepts.

"Let's just try to get this right," DeSantis said during a Thursday news conference.

What is the Common Core?

The Common Core is a set of educational standards for how subjects like English and math should be taught in schools.

It was launched in 2009, and states began implementing the standards in 2010. By December 2013, 45 states had adopted similar standards in English literacy and math. Only 41 states still use the system.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

Supporters argue the Common Core creates clear college and career-ready standards for students, whereas opponents argue it encourages educators to "teach to the test," discriminates against children in lower socio-economic parts of the country and complicates learning because it doesn't feel like it was developed by teachers who understand what day-to-day life is like in the classroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.