FL GOP Rep: It's "wrong" to include benefits of slavery in new Black history teaching standards

Florida Congressman and House Freedom Caucus member Byron Donalds' criticism drew backlash from DeSantis aides.

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Naples) said he wants Florida's Department of Education to "correct" its new history standards requiring middle school students to learn "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Donalds posted a statement on social media saying that while he thought the new Black history standards were "good, robust, & accurate" overall, the inclusion of the potential benefits of slavery is "wrong and needs to be adjusted."

"Slavery was terrible in our country," Donalds said in an interview with WINK News. "It was terrible for Black people coming to America, and it was just flat out wrong, no doubt about that."

The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate. That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn't the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.https://t.co/muq8zi1p85 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 26, 2023

Donalds added that he would personally speak to the State Board of Education to try to get them to "bring refinement" to that section of the standards, and he expressed confidence students would get the right message from the history standards.

"At the end of the day, if you read what is in there now, it's crystal clear to me that slavery was one of the darkest stains on our country, no doubt. There's no way to get around that."

Donalds' remarks drew backlash from Florida officials. Gov. Ron DeSantis' aide Christina Pushaw responded to Donalds' social media statement with a post saying, "Did Kamala Harris write this tweet?"

DeSantis spokesperson Jeremy Redfin also compared Donalds to Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing him of "swinging for the liberal media fences like @VP."

Supposed conservatives in the federal government are pushing the same false narrative that originated from the @WhiteHouse.



Florida isn’t going to hide the truth for political convenience.



Maybe the congressman shouldn’t swing for the liberal media fences like @VP. https://t.co/SboKYUebSx pic.twitter.com/c5Txxnv1Yz — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 26, 2023

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz added in a social media post, "We will not back down from teaching our nation's true history at the behest of a woke White House, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman."

The federal government won’t dictate Florida’s education standards.



This new curriculum is based on truth.



We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke @WhiteHouse, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman. https://t.co/UOypM5tSJx pic.twitter.com/Npz022qBwe — Manny Diaz Jr. (@CommMannyDiazJr) July 26, 2023