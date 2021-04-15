Florida education commissioner asks school superintendents to make face masks voluntary next year

The commissioner said parents may be hesitant to allow students to return to in-person learning because of mandatory masks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As another pandemic-filled school year comes to a close, Florida's education commissioner is currently looking toward next year and face mask policies.

In a letter, Commissioner Richard Corcoran asked school districts across the state to no longer make face masks mandatory during the 2021-22 school year. The commissioner cited a lack of evidence that linked mask mandates and the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The letter did not, however, detail the specific evidence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that, at this time, "masks be worn at all times, by all people in school facilities, with certain exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating or drinking."

Another reason Corcoran gives is that parents may be hesitant to allow students to return to in-person learning because of mandatory masks.

"Upon reviewing the policies of those districts with mandatory face covering policies, reviewing all districts relevant health data, and factoring in such data points as the percentage of students learning in-person and the relative population of a county (which is often synonymous with a county’s community health resources), the data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus.," Corcoran's letter read.

St. Johns County Education Association President Michelle Dillon believes the commissioner's recommendation is too early.

"The summer months are still ahead of us and we don't have evidence in front of us to back it up," she said.

First Coast News reached out to local school districts about the matter. St. Johns County Schools and Duval County Schools' responses are below.

“We are working on all aspects for the start of school next year. Nothing with regards to masks has been decided yet and we will work with our local health providers as well as our School Board to determine what safety precautions will be in place next year related to COVID.” - St. Johns County Schools