Florida Education Association files federal lawsuit after Gov. DeSantis signs bill to 'punish public employee unions who have opposed him'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Education Association is firing back with a lawsuit after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that teachers unions across the state are opposing.

Senate Bill 256 prohibits unions from collecting dues directly from members’ paychecks and requires them to have 60% membership in order to be eligible for re-certification each year.

The Nassau Teachers Association and local letter carrier and electricians’ unions have been speaking out against the legislation for months.

The lawsuit is against the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission, and the complaint accuses the governor of using the law to “punish […] public employee unions who have opposed him”.

FEA President Andrew Spar said the law will negatively affect educators and students.

“What we’ve seen from this governor: when he says ‘freedom,’ he means restricting freedom,” Spar said. “When he says ‘parents’ rights,’ he means restricting parents’ rights. When he says ‘teacher rights,’ he means restricting the rights of teachers and staff who work in our schools. Bottom line.”

Gov. DeSantis addressed the litigation at a press conference in Jacksonville Wednesday morning. He said employees will be more informed if dues can’t come straight out of paychecks.

“They can evaluate what is the union actually doing for them,” DeSantis said, “and they’re really not doing very much. They use that money for political partisan activities. That’s what they use it for.”