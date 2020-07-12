Flagler College names former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney as interim president

The Flagler College Board of Trustees announced they appointed former UNF President of 15 years and two-term Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney as interim president.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Former mayor of Jacksonville and longtime president of the University of North Florida, John Delaney, will soon serve as the interim president of Flagler College.

Flagler College's Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Delaney's role as interim president is set to begin in July 2021.

The board said in a news release that the appointment will allow its presidential search committee the time it needs to plan and conduct a national search to find the college's next president without the COVID-19-induced travel restrictions and gathering limitations currently in place. The search follows current President Joseph Joyner's announcement in November that he will retire and step down at the end of the 2020 through 2021 academic year after serving four years in the position.

Delaney's background includes serving 15 years as president at UNF, and before that, two consecutive terms as mayor. During his time at UNF, he increased academic standards, implemented flagship academic programs and cultivated strong community relationships, the Flagler board's release said.

He spent at year as the Interim Chancellor of the State University System of Florida and is the only named President Emeritus in UNF's 52-year history, according to the release.

Delaney is also a lawyer and has served as chief assistant state attorney and general counsel for the City of Jacksonville.

“Flagler College is a national gem and with its gorgeous historic buildings, has to be one of the prettiest campuses in the country,” Delaney said in the release.