The first school naturalization ceremony is being held at Wolfson High School this week, and some students are even getting the chance to play a very important role.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5 students at Wolfson High School will have the opportunity to experience civics education first hand during the naturalization ceremony of 30 applicants for citizenship.

The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the school's auditorium. The Honorable Timothy J. Corrigan, United States District Judge, will be presiding.

Judge Marcia Morales Howard and Judge Brian J. Davis will also be participating in the ceremony. Dr. Diana Greene, Superintendent, Duval County Schools, will be the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

In order to educate students on civics, the decision was made to take the naturalization ceremony out of the courthouse and into Wolfson, which houses over 700 students.

“Our students are going to benefit tremendously by watching and participating in one of the most important events that can happen in America – becoming a citizen,” Wolfson principal, Chris Begley said. “We don’t take our part lightly and are very humbled to be a small part in the extraordinary journey these new to be citizens are going to have toward continuing their dream in the world’s best country.”

