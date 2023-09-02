Menstruation questions removed from high school sports eligibility survey

The FHSAA's attorney read 150 public comments to board members in an emergency meeting Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school athletes in Florida will not have to disclose information about their menstrual cycles in order to play sports.

The Florida High School Athletics Association voted to remove questions regarding menstruation in an emergency meeting Thursday morning after public outrage over a new proposed physical evaluation form.

Last July, the White House warned people to be "careful" when using phone apps that track menstrual cycles over fears the data could be used against them if they were ever to seek an abortion.

FHSAA Attorney Leonard Ireland read 150 public comments to board members, a majority urging the board to re-consider having questions about periods on a student athlete physical evaluation form.

“There is absolutely no reason for the FHSAA to collect such private information and no reason why the school needs it,” Ireland read.

The board voted 14-2 to remove the questions, with many saying they have daughters of their own, and they’d feel uncomfortable sharing that information with school districts.

“I made a plea to the committee and with the board, and here we are, months later, having to do what we could have done before, and it gives the impression that we’re out of touch with the people that we represent,” said FHSAA Board Member Ralph Arza.

One of the two women on the board voting against the recommendation, calling the public’s comments “archaic” and shameful.

Chris Patricca argued the form should include the questions, but answers should only be seen by the student’s doctor.

“I would argue that the elimination of the questions is discriminatory toward female athletes because we are not instituting best practices that could protect them,” Patricca said.

Megan Figuerrez is a Jacksonville mom with two girls who attend school in Duval County. She said these questions are too personal, and she’s glad the board voted to remove them.

“For any kind of coach or school admin to ask that kind of question,” Figuerrez began. “I feel like that’s just kind of an invasion of our personal journey through this. It is sometimes complicated and that is none of their business to know.”

Clay County District Schools told First Coast News they’re “pleased” with the board’s vote and look forward to continuing to create a “world-class student-athlete experience.”