FEA to hold news conference Monday regarding school reopening order

Bookmark this story to watch the conference live at 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Education Association will hold a virtual news conference Monday to discuss litigation in regards to the state's order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida schools have been ordered by the Florida Department of Education to reopen five days a week beginning in August. The order comes with controversy as many parents and teachers share concerns about the possibility of exposing their children to COVID-19 should they return to class.

